Hawaiian Airlines to provide free flights for medical professionals in new coronavirus interisland flight schedule

Hawaiian Airlines will provide complementary interisland flights in April for medical professionals to support medical response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Hawaii.

“This virus has presented an unprecedented test for all of us who call Hawaii home, and we are glad to be able to support the exceptional and important work our medical providers are carrying out across our islands each day to meet our state’s healthcare needs and help us overcome this challenge,” said Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines’ president and CEO, in a news release today.

Hawaiian Airlines is partnering with health organizations in Hawaii to provide necessary medical services statewide. Those organizations include the Hawaii Emergency Physicians Associated (HEPA), The Queen’s Health Systems, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, Hawaii Permanente Medical Group, Hawaii Pacific Health and Diagnostic Laboratory Services.

“The doctors of Hawaii Emergency Physicians Associated appreciate Hawaiian Airlines facilitating us travelling to Critical Access Hospitals across the state and particularly to isolated communities on Molokai and Kauai,” said HEPA President Dr. Craig Thomas and Vice President of Operations Dr. Katherine Heinzen Jim in the news release. “Without your kokua we would be unable to care for our communities. Mahalo nui loa.”

Hawaiian Airlines has also created a new interisland flight schedule in response to today’s order by Gov. David Ige for a 14-day self-quarantine for passengers traveling between islands. Starting April 4, Boeing 717 aircraft will make 16 daily roundtrip flights between Honolulu and Hilo and Kona on Big Island; Kahului on Maui; and Lihue on Kauai. Three daily round trip flights via Honolulu are also scheduled to serve travelers who are not bound for or originate on Oahu.

It will continue serving Molokai and Lanai from Honolulu via ATR-42 aircraft, operated by Ohana by Hawaiian, which is also providing statewide all-cargo service of critical goods using ATR-47 aircraft.

The company has suspended weekly service between Honolulu and Pago Pago in American Samoa until at least April 23 after being requested to do so by the American Samoa government.