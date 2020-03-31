Puna man, 53, arrested for allegedly shooting at, injuring wife

Hawaii County police arrested a 53-year-old Puna man for investigation of attempted murder after he allegedly assaulted his 51-year-old wife and fired multiple gunshots at her as she fled their home on Monday.

Puna patrol officers at 2:54 p.m. responded to a report of a physical domestic incident at a Melekule Street residence in the Orchidland Subdivision.

Officers found a 51-year-old woman with injuries to her hand and jaw who said she was assaulted by her spouse. The woman also told officers that her husband allegedly fired a gun at her as she ran, but she was not hit by any shots.

The woman refused medical treatment.

Police arrested the woman’s husband, Rick Bowen, 53, and he remained in custody today.