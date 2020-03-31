Where to go for takeout during the pandemic

If you can afford it and can safely get around your neighborhood, patronize a favorite restaurant at least once a week during these dire times. It’s a way better use of your money than hoarding Spam.

Consider buying a restaurant gift card. Your purchase helps support the business now — and you can redeem it later, when things return to normal.

And finally, even if you’re not in the habit of tipping for takeout, do it now and be generous.

On these pages we’ve collected highlights of to-go dining around Oahu. We’ll update this listing on our website, staradvertiser.com and on Instagram @crave_hi. We invite retaurant submissions: Email crave@staradvertiser.com or tag us on Instagram: #wecravetakeout.

SHOPPING CENTERS

Most Oahu malls have shut down, but restaurants are allowed to stay open for takeout service. Go online for lists of restaurants, hours and the services they are offering, such as curbside pickup and delivery:

>> Ala Moana Center: bit.ly/alamoanatakeout

>> Haleiwa Store Lots: haleiwastorelots.com/updates

>> Hawaii Kai Towne Center: hawaiikaitownecenter.com/updates

>> International Market Place: bit.ly/IMPtakeout

>> Kahala Mall: kahalamallcenter.com/directory/eat; curbside delivery in designated areas of parking lot.

>> Ka Makana Ali‘i: bit.ly/kamakanatakeout

>> Pearlridge Center: bit.ly/pearlridgeupdates

>> Royal Hawaiian Center: royalhawaiiancenter.com; click on “COVID-19 Update” for map to curbside pickup locations.

>> Salt at Our Kakaako: saltatkakaako.com/updates; curbside pickup at parking stalls in front lot between Moku Kitchen and Starbucks.

>> Ward Village: bit.ly/wardtakeout

>> Windward Mall: windwardmall.com/health-safety

DINING RESOURCES

These sites offer comprehensive lists of takeout options, all aiming to support the restaurant community by forging connections with customers.

>> Food-a-Go-Go: The Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation invites restaurants to submit information on their takeout, delivery and curbside pickup services. Diners are invited to visit for all the basics, from hours to specials, plus maps and photos. Go to FoodAGoGo.org. Restaurants will find an online submission form there.

>> Hawaii Grinds @ Home: The database is an extension of Ryan Ozawa’s Hawaii Grinds blog — invites restaurants and other food-related businesses to post information directly to a searchable database that lists takeout, curbside, delivery or meal plan services, as well as delivery services used by each. Go to hawaiigrinds.com. To submit a listing you will be asked to log in to AirTable with your name, email and a password.

>> The Windward Menu: State Reps. Scot Matayoshi and Lisa Kitagawa, who represent the Windward side of Oahu, have compiled a list of restaurants in Kaneohe and Kailua serving takeout. Windwardmenu.com offers information on hours, closures, menus, curbside pickup and more. Restaurants may email updates to repmatayoshi@capitol.hawaii.gov. Or call Matayoshi, 586-8470; or Kitagawa, 586-8540.

———

THESE ARE highlights from takeout menus around the island. Note that restaurant situations may change quickly and offers could change or end without notice.

Anna Miller’s Restaurant

A 10% Shelter in Place discount applies to all takeout orders; military and Senior Club receive 20% off. The menu is a pared-down version of Anna Miller’s comfort classics of all-day breakfast and all-day lunch. A piece of pie is $1.99 with any entree; $5.49 by itself. — 98-115 Kaonohi St. Aiea, 487-2421, annamillersrestaurant.com

Barrio Cafe

A taco takeout deal ($52) includes enough tacos for up to six eaters, served in a pizza box with rice, beans, two kinds of salsa and pickled vegetable garnishes. Choose from beef, pork and chicken. Coming soon are boxes of chicken taquitos and tamales. And Fridays are taco nights, with tacos ala carte in six-, 12- and 18-packs. — 672 Kilani Ave., Wahiawa, 622-3003, barriocafe808.com

Basalt

All takeout orders are 15% off on a menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner choices, including a mixed seafood grill, steak frites and, for breakfast, Basalt’s signature charcoal pancakes. Validated parking in the Hyatt Centric self-park garage (enter off Seaside Avenue). — Duke’s Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave., 923-5689, basaltwaikiki.com

Bibimbap House

All takeout orders are 10% off on a menu of upscale bibimbap, the Korean rice dish. Toppings include sushi- quality ikura, abalone, uni and unagi, as well as lobster. Prices range from about $12 to $22. — 94-300 Farrington Highway, Waipahu, 671-9488

ChopChop Rotisserie

Kevin Hanney’s fast-casual eatery opened in January, just one week before the first U.S. coronavirus case was reported. The restaurant’s rotisserie-grilled chopped meats are now offered as family meals that serve up to four. Choose from a pound of braised short rib ($36), whole rotisserie chicken ($23.50) or miso-glazed pork slices ($23.50). Add one roasted side (such as Brussels sprouts and cauliflower) and one cold side (like corn-and-quinoa salad or pickled vegetables). White or brown rice or roasted potatoes are included. — Eton Square, 437 Hobron Lane, 425-4268

Duke’s Waikiki and Hula Grill Waikiki

Buy a meal for yourself, then buy a second to be donated to the Waikiki Community Center through the restaurants’ Pay It Forward program. The restaurants also are offering free meals to lifeguards. All they have to do is call to order. — Both restaurants are in the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort; 922-2268 (Duke’s) 923-4852 (Hula Grill); dukeswaikiki.com, hulagrillwaikiki.com

Foodland

>> Foodland Farms stores at Ala Moana Center and Pearl City: New ready-to-eat Family Meals for four will vary by week. Through Sunday, choose from the Local Favorites menu ($48) of beef stew with breadfruit and taro, fried rice and potato salad; or the World Cuisines menu ($60) of roast chicken, turmeric-coconut jasmine rice, spicy roasted cauliflower and charred pineapple and black bean salsa. — Details at foodland.com.

>> HI Steaks: Locations within Foodland Farms stores offer a dinner for four with steak, teriyaki chicken, fried rice and salad ($50). — Ala Moana, 949-8746; Kailua, 261-2066; Pearl City, 453-4507

>> Redfish Poke Bar by Foodland: Redfish Greatest Hits meal for four ($65) comes with ahi poke, salad, lemon grass chicken, pulehu short ribs and fried rice. Curbside pickup available. — Salt at Our Kakaako, 685 Auahi St., 532-6420

Ichiriki Nabe

The full menu is available at a 30% discount when ordered directly through any of the three restaurants (doesn’t include Bite Squad orders). Customize your nabe, starting with a broth, say the shio pirikakara, mildly spicy with garlic and peppers, then pick from a long list of meats, seafood and vegetables, then settle up and take your discount. Or take a set menu at $9.77 for the light or $17.47 for the deluxe. — 98-150 Kaonohi St., Aiea, 484-2222; 510 Piikoi St., 589-2299; 46-047 Kamehameha Highway, 236-2299; ichirikinabe.com

Kaimuki Superette and Kaimuki Super Town Hen Water

The trio of restaurants owned by chef Ed Kenney are offering daytime and evening meals, Tuesdays to Saturdays. The early menu, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., is served by Kaimuki Superette, including favorites such as Hapa Fried Rice and South Shore He‘e Roll (prices are $2 to $13.50). From 4:30 to 7 p.m., the “Kaimuki Super Town Hen Water Takeaway 3+1 Menu” offers the choice of one main dish, such as pulehu short ribs or fresh fish, plus three sides (10 offered), such as Beet Poke or Roasted Roots, for $20. Menus change daily and are posted on Instagram (@edstown). Kenney recommends calling in orders; staff will run orders to cars. — Pickups at Kaimuki Superette, 3458 Waialae Ave., 734-7800

La Ciccia Italian Fusion and Brunch Bar

When La Cicccia opened in January at the site of what used to be a Koa Pancake House it didn’t want to lose that base of morning customers. So co-owners Micho Ho and Amiee Phommachanh put “brunch” in the name and opened at 7:30 a.m. with a wide selection of morning foods. Most menu offerings now are traditional Italian, with mentaiko pasta ($17, above) a notable exception; also, you can get curry spaghetti or drunken fettucini, even though they aren’t on the menu yet. La Cicccia also has a Column A- Column B combo at $20 for one hearty eater or two to share. The evolving menu is on Instagram (@lacicciahi) including a 10-piece garlic shrimp special and soda for $15, Tuesday to Thursday. — 2700 S. King St., 773-8688

M by Chef Mavro

Chef Jeremy Shigekane provides casual lunch and gourmet dinner meals featuring products by local farmers and purveyors. Lunch includes sandwiches ($10), a house salad ($7) or both ($15). Sandwich selections feature housemade bread and filling options such as Peterson Egg Salad with capers and Sumida Farms watercress, or prosciutto with lemon aioli, spinach and fontina. Three-course dinners ($30) include salad, entree choice (such as fresh catch or poached chicken) and dessert. Hours and menu details on Instagram @chefmavrorestaurant. — 1969 S. King St., 944-4714

Moani Island Bistro & Bar

Nightly musical perfomances and special events are off at this family-owned eatery, but the kitchen is open, with a pared-down takeout menu. Burgers and sandwiches such as the Phatty Patty Melt and the Hot Corned Beef (above), run $12 to $15; entree plates like oxtail luau and smoked tri tip are $14 to $28. Curbside pickup available. — Ka Makana Ali‘i, Kapolei, 670-2638, themoanihawaii.com

Nico’s Pier 38 and Nico’s Kailua

The upscale Nico’s Upstairs is closed and all entertainment has been canceled, but Nico’s will still satisfy hankerings for fresh fish. Nico’s Pier 38 is serving breakfast and lunch, 6:30 to 8 p.m.; the attached Nico’s Fish Market is also open, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays). Nico’s Kailua is serving its lunch menu, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.. — Pier 38, 1129 N. Nimitz Highway, 540-1377; fish market, 983-1263; Kailua, 970 N. Kalaheo Ave., 263-3787.

Opal Thai

Since their earliest days as a Hale‘iwa food truck, Opal Thai has relied on word-of-mouth advertising. The restaurant’s barely used Facebook page still has a photo of the sign announcing their 2017 opening in Chinatown. Owners Opel and Aoy Sirichandhra had their son Lio create their first Instagram account, @opal_thai_honolulu last week, to get word out about their new takeout specials: All appetizers, salads and soups are $10, and all main dishes are $12. — 1030 Smith St., 381-8091

Plantation Tavern

The Hui Hook up dinner menu — kalua pork nachos, lechon kawali, chicken adobo, garlic rice and choice of roasted choi sum or asparagus is $50, a $14 discount off ordering the items separately. It feeds four to six. Full lunch and dinner menus are also available; drive-up service available.

— Kapolei Marketplace, 590 Farrington Highway, 888-4299

The Pig & The Lady and Piggy Smalls

With pop-up dinner and farmers market roots, adaptability has always been a strength of chef-owner Andrew Le and family. At the Pig, takeout includes standards include Pho 75 ($15), and Oxtail Pho is a bargain at $18. The French Dip ($16) could be an even hotter seller now with the portability of sandwiches a plus. Desserts are still available, too. Piggy Smalls is more international, with dishes that include adobo, Bolognese, Burmese and katsu in their names. — Pig & The Lady, 83 N. King St., 585-8255; Piggy Smalls, Ward Centre, 777-3588. Shared website, thepigandthelady.com

Restaurant XO

Frozen bulk meals are $4 to $10 per pound, covering a baker’s dozen choices — braised pork belly, for example, or adobo fried chicken, and sides like honey-vinegar glazed carrots or fried chicken skin. The Hibernation Pack is $210 for 6 pounds of veggies, 8 pounds of starch and 10 pounds of protein. A Chef’s Keto Meal is $8. The restaurant’s stock of dry goods such as crispy quinoa and pickled vegetables are also for sale; bottled liquor is 40% off. Also: a 30% gift certificate rebate. You’ll pay $1 for a container, which is reimbursed if you bring it back, washed, for another meal. Details: @restaurant_xo on Instagram. — 3434 Waialae Ave., 732-3838.

Roy’s restaurants

A daily carryout special is featured at Roy’s Hawaii Kai, Roy’s Ko Olina and Goen Dining & Bar in Kailua. Today’s, for example is Roy Yamaguchi’s Ultimate Classics Plate ($27), with braised beef short rib, blackened ahi, misoyaki butterfish and seared tiger shrimp (with furikake rice and pickles). Go to royyamaguchi.com. and select one of the restaurants to see the daily offering, as well as other takeout options. You’ll also be able to see when the featured item sells out (Sunday’s Off the Plate Mixed Grill sold out by 1 p.m.). — 6600 Kalanianaole Highway, Hawaii Kai; Ko Olina Golf Club; Lau Hala Shops, 573 Kailua Road. Call 396-7697 for all three.

Roy’s restaurants

A daily carryout special is featured at Roy’s Hawaii Kai, Roy’s Ko Olina and Goen Dining & Bar in Kailua. One day’s, for example might be Roy Yamaguchi’s Ultimate Classics Plate ($27), with braised beef short rib, blackened ahi, misoyaki butterfish and seared tiger shrimp (with furikake rice and pickles). Go to royyamaguchi.com and select one of the restaurants to see the daily offering, as well as other takeout options. You’ll also be able to see when the featured item sells out (Sunday’s Off the Plate Mixed Grill sold out by 1 p.m.). — 6600 Kalanianaole Highway, Hawaii Kai; Ko Olina Golf Club; Lau Hala Shops, 573 Kailua Road. Call 396-7697 for all three.

Side Street Inn on da Strip

A dinner package of favorite dishes created by Side Street’s late founder Colin Nishida can be packaged for takeout ($105), serving three to four. The meal comprises the signature fried rice, pork chops, garlic chicken and kalbi, plus a salad and edamame. Also available: ala carte dishes that serve three to four ($9 to $26), as well as large pans that serve 10 to 15 (OK, you’re not supposed to have more than 10 at your house at one time, but you can save some as leftovers). Curbside pickup available. — 614 Kapahulu Ave., 739-3939, sidestreetinn.com

Tango Contemporary Bistro

Chef Goran Streng was able to host one last wine dinner, the night before restaurants were asked to close their dining rooms. He’s since been offering a modified takeout dinner menu of such favorites as grilled salmon, Hamakua mushroom risotto with garlic shrimp and five-spice braised beef ($25-$26). More extensive breakfast, brunch and lunch — including the chef’s Scandinavian classics — are also available. Drive-thru service available at the porte cochere in front of the restaurant. — Hokua condo tower, 1288 Ala Moana Blvd., 593-7288, tangocafehawaii.com

Tiny Pyramid

The cafe that celebrated a year in business just last November can set you up with a range of pretty desserts to bring some cheer into these dismal times. A full lunch and dinner menu is also available, including a four-course meal that centers on entree choices such as Laotian pot pie, seafood brioche, lamb Wellington and lobster pad thai ($34 to $37), with soup or salad, appetizer (choices include baked lobster or oyster) and dessert. — Na Lama Kukui Center, 560 N. Nimitz Highway, 739-0993, tinypyramid.com

Yanagi Sushi

Allow 30 minutes and you can still have fresh sushi, and, as the restaurant notes, “Food will be delivered by staff with gloves.” The full menu, except for late-night specials, is available until 9:30 p.m. daily. Menus in English, Japanese and Korean are available on the website. — 762 Kapiolani Blvd., 597-1525, yanagisushihawaii.com

Yardhouse Waikiki

The national chain is offering 15% off all takeout orders. Go to bit.ly/yardhousediscount for a coupon and to see the menu, which includes platters for family-style eating and gluten-sensitive items including sandwiches and burgers. — Waikiki Beach Walk, 226 Lewers St., 923-9273