Hawaii National Bank to close 4 branches temporarily

Hawaii National Bank said Monday it is temporarily closing four of its 13 branches due to the coronavirus outbreak. Read more

Hawaii National Bank said Monday it is temporarily closing four of its 13 branches due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Three of the sites — the airport, Kihei and Hilo branches — will be closed effective Wednesday, but ATM services will remain open. The Bishop Street branch closed Wednesday, and there is no ATM access.

In addition, the bank’s Kalihi branch will temporarily restrict Saturday operations to drive-thru services only. Normal branch operations will be available Monday through Friday.

The Kihei and Hilo branches will offer access for safe deposit box customers only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through April 10. Entry is limited to one customer at a time. Starting April 13, access will be available by appointment only.

All branches will add kupuna hours during the first hour of operations.

ON THE MOVE

G70 has announced new hires:

>> Holly Kaneko as an executive assistant. Kaneko has a Master of Business Administration in marketing from Hawaii Pacific University.

>> Torrey Orlopp as an interior designer. Orlopp has a Master of Fine Arts in interior architecture from the University of Northern California at Greensboro and a certification of historical preservation.