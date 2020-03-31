comscore Boat does doughnuts after hitting wave, throws man overboard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Boat does doughnuts after hitting wave, throws man overboard

  • By Associated Press
  • Today

WASHINGTON >> A boat that started doing doughnuts after hitting a wave in the Potomac River tossed the driver overboard.

It happened around noon Sunday near Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood, WTOP-FM reported.

A passing motorist helped get the man out of the water and brought him to shore, D.C. Fire said in a post on Twitter. The man was not injured.

Authorities were eventually able to get a hold of the empty boat after it continued circling on the waves.

