Boat does doughnuts after hitting wave, throws man overboard

WASHINGTON >> A boat that started doing doughnuts after hitting a wave in the Potomac River tossed the driver overboard.
It happened around noon Sunday near Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood, WTOP-FM reported.
A passing motorist helped get the man out of the water and brought him to shore, D.C. Fire said in a post on Twitter. The man was not injured.
Authorities were eventually able to get a hold of the empty boat after it continued circling on the waves.
Video of unoccupied motorboat prior to being secured at water rescue incident. The occupant was thrown from vessel when it hit a wave. Occupant was wearing personal flotation device, a cardinal rule in boating safety. Was assisted to shore by a passing boat. pic.twitter.com/88oFoyetaY
— DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) March 29, 2020
