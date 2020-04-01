Pearl City nursing home patients on ventilators transported to hospital after power outage

Four patients on ventilators at a nursing home were taken to a hospital after a power outage occurred at the facility in Pearl City late Monday.

Honolulu Emergency Services responded to the Pearl City Nursing Home at 919 Lehua Avenue just before midnight.

Paramedics, as well as Honolulu firefighters, treated four women ages 57, 62, 66, and 86, according to Shayne Enright, spokeswoman of the Honolulu Department of Emergency Services. None of the cases were coronavirus-related.

Two patients were taken to the hospital in stable condition and the other two were taken in serious condition.