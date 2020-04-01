Spotty showers, possible thunderstorms, in store for Hawaii today

Spotty, heavy showers, along with a few thunderstorms, are expected over parts of the Hawaiian isles this afternoon, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

These showers and thunderstorms are expected “to flare over interior portions of all islands, with the greater coverage due on the Big Island.”

Today will still be partly sunny, with highs from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit and variable winds up to 15 mph. Tonight becomes partly cloudy, with isolated showers and lows from 64 to 69 degrees.

On the surf front, the current small, northwest swell will slowly subside through Friday night.

Surf along east and north facing shores will be 3 to 5 feet today before lowering to 2 to 4 feet Thursday.

Surf along west shores will be 2 to 4 feet today, then decrease to 1 to 3 feet Thursday. Surf along south shores will remain at 4 to 6 feet through Thursday.

A new swell building Saturday is expected to produce moderate surf along north and west shores over the weekend, but remain well below the advisory threshold.

Tradewinds, which have weakened, will gradually shift out of the southeast tonight and Thursday as an area of deep low pressure develops northwest of the state. More showers are expected on Friday, along with possible humidity, heading into the weekend.