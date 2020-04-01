State conducts monthly test of all statewide outdoor warning sirens

The state is conducting a monthly test today of all statewide outdoor warning sirens.

Scheduled for 11:45 a.m., the minute-long Attention Alert Signal is a steady tone accompanied by a live audio broadcast of the Emergency Alert System.

Oahu residents in areas surrounding Campbell Industrial Park may also hear a “whooping” tone following the siren test. These areas include portions of Kalaeloa, Makakilo, Nanakuli, Kapolei, and Ewa Beach.

The “whooping” tone is a test of the Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) siren warning group that will be activated in the event of an actual HAZMAT incident requiring emergency notification of businesses, schools and residents within the vicinity of Campbell Industrial Park. Contact the City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at (808) 723-8960 for more information on the HAZMAT warning group siren test.