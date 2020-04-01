Woman and infant in Ewa Beach double-homicide died of multiple stab wounds, Medical Examiner’s Office says

A woman and her 6-month-old son killed at a townhome complex in Ewa Beach died of multiple stab wounds, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

The manner of deaths for 23-year-old Kayla Holder and Kainoa Ramsey has been classified as a homicide, with the medical examiner noting “multiple sharp force injuries.”

Holder was a U.S. Army reservist with the 9th Mission Support Command at Fort Shafter.

Kendall Rashad Ramsey, 21, accused in the stabbing deaths of his girlfriend and son, is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center, in lieu of $2 million bail, on murder charges.

Police found the two lifeless bodies on the kitchen floor of a unit at the Sun Rise townhouse complex shortly after midnight Thursday.

According to court documents, Ramsey told police he was drunk and “blacked out” when he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend. When he woke up, he found his son dead.

Police said he told an officer he did not know what happened to their son, “but knew that he had something to do with it.”

Ramsey fled the scene and was involved in a two-vehicle collision. He was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center for treatment.

While at the hospital, Ramsey told police he had been drinking a lot that night and got mad when Holder allegedly got angry at him and hit him, court documents said. Police said Ramsey then hit and stabbed her.

A large kitchen knife covered with blood was found in the bathroom, and another large knife was found on the bed.

A GoFundMe account has been created to assist Hol­der’s family with expenses. Donations may be made at bit.ly/kaylaholderandbabykainoa.