Column: Census drives federal funds to Hawaii

In this very difficult time, we must sustain the institutions of our country that will see us through and beyond together. One critical institution, where each and all of us can truly make a difference today wherever we are, is our 2020 Census.

Under our U.S. Constitution, we must count every person living in our country every 10 years. This year, effective April 1, is our 24th Census since 1790.

The Census was originally and still is about how many we are, where we live, and state representation in Congress. But the Census is also about who we are, and that increasingly drives the development of sound policies to address real needs in critical areas like health, education, veterans, seniors, infrastructure and much more.

Equally important, it’s about the federal funding to implement those policies. In fiscal year 2017, for example, 2010 Census data helped drive $1.5 trillion in federal funding to state and local governments, businesses, nonprofit organizations, families and individuals in hundreds of key Census-driven programs. A very substantial portion of the $2.2 trillion Congress just approved in COVID-19 federal emergency assistance funding is being distributed according to current Census data.

This is especially true in our Hawaii, which receives billions in Census-dependent federal dollars annually (and will be receiving billions in COVID-19 funds). Yet, because we are unique, we are at high risk from an incomplete and inaccurate Census, and have many groups that have been traditionally undercounted in the Census.

In fact, for the 2010 Census, Hawaii’s response rate was 68%, below the national rate of 74%. This extra undercount occurred among groups more prevalent in Hawaii like racial and ethnic minorities, young adults and non-homeowners. Already in the early going of the 2020 Census, we are again lagging behind.

The results in lost federal funding are real. According to George Washington University’s Institute of Public Policy, every additional person counted in the 2010 Census increased annual federal funds for Hawaii by $1,189 for medical and social service programs. An undercount by just 1% meant a loss of $16.1 million for the entire state. And equally important, the lost funding is largely targeted to those undercounted and most in need.

Our country and Hawaii need an accurate Census to ensure federal policies are fully responsive to our needs, and federal support is fair, equitable and targeted. Which is why, as a member of the U.S. House Committee on Appropriations and of its Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science responsible for funding the U.S. Census Bureau, we worked last year to fund $7.6 billion to assure that the 2020 Census reaches every person and community across our country and state.

Now we need you and yours to make this happen. The Census is already reaching out by mail to ask you to be counted, and you can respond by mail or phone or online at https://my2020census.gov/. If you have not responded by today, April 1, Census counters will start reaching out by phone for your response. (Usually the next phase would be visits to non-responding homes to count personally, but the Census has deferred that stage.) There are several language options. Full Census information is at www.2020census.gov and 844-330-2020.

Please note there is no citizenship question: the Census only cares to count all persons residing in our country as of April 1 regardless of status. All responses are completely confidential, and under federal law cannot be used for any other purpose.

For yourself and your families and communities, for your delegation in Congress working to assure full and fair federal funding for Hawaii’s needs, for your state and country, please be fully counted this year.

U.S. Rep. Ed Case represents Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District..