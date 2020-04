G70 has announced new hires:

>> Noelle Wright as a planner. She holds a Master of Science in urban studies from the Insitut d’Etudes de Politiques de Paris.

>> Tobie Wada as a marketing assistant. She is a member of the Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce, Honolulu Japanese Junior Chamber of Commerce and Shinka Hawaii. Wada has a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

