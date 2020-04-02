Coast Guard member assigned to Honolulu-based cutter Midgett has coronavirus

A Coast Guard member assigned to the Honolulu-based cutter Midgett tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Chief Sara Muir, deputy public affairs officer for District 14, said today.

“The member was not aboard the cutter and had been self-isolating since March 24,” Muir said.

The cutter is “taking all available precautions and working to identify any individuals who came into contact with this member” per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, she said. “We are informing them of the possible exposure to ensure screening and prevent further spread. There are no reports of illness on the cutter at this time.”

“Ensuring the health of the American public, our workforce, and families is our top priority. The Coast Guard is following the CDC’s guidelines for reducing the spread of the virus and protecting first responders,” Muir said.

The Coast Guard worked with the state of Hawaii to allow the ship to come back into port at Base Honolulu, she said.

“We are coordinating with Tripler Army Medical Center to conduct contact screenings of all ship’s personnel in port,” Muir said. “This action will allow for outline virus tracing, determination of which crew members, if any, will require COVID-19 testing and direct isolation or self-quarantine.”