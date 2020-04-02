Employee, student in the University of Hawaii system test positive for COVID-19

Two members of the University of Hawaii system have tested positive for COVID-19, the university said in an email today.

The first case involves a UH Maui College employee, who was last on campus on March 30 to pick up personal items. Before March 30, the individual was last on campus on March 19, the week of spring break when classes were out.

The university said the employee practiced social distancing with a handful of employees that the individual came into contact with, and the employee did not come into contact with students.

The second case is a UH Manoa graduate student who was last on campus on March 14. UH said that it is “unknown if the individual was infectious on March 14, now more than 14 days ago.”

Both are in good condition, according to the university.

The email said the state Department of Health is aware of both cases and is working with UH and the individuals to reach anyone that may be at risk from close contact.

UH spokesman Dan Meisenzahl said the grad student is one of the positive cases in the state’s daily COVID-19 count.

The total confirmed cases in Hawaii is 285.