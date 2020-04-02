Molokai resident tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalized on Oahu

A Molokai resident has tested positive for COVID-19, Mayor Michael Victorino’s office said in a news release this afternoon.
The resident is a man, who has been hospitalized on Oahu, and the state Department of Health is investigating close contacts he made.
Victorino said the man has a “possible travel history,” but did not provide details.
This is the first known case of coronavirus for a Molokai resident.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.