Lahaina man, 21, dies after car plunges over cliff

A 21-year-old Lahaina man was killed after he lost control of a vehicle that went over a cliff in West Maui Wednesday morning, police said.

He has been identified as Henry Cacatzun Vasquez.

Police said a 2006 Volkswagen sedan was traveling north on Honoapiilani Highway at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control at a curve on the roadway at about 9:40 a.m.

The vehicle continued northbound until it struck an embankment on the side of the road and plunged approximately 40 feet over a cliff.

Police said the car landed on a rocky shoreline. The driver later identified as Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash. Vasquez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and the vehicle’s airbags deployed upon impact.

This is the third traffic-related fatality on Maui County this year compared to seven at the same time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.