American Savings Bank waiving ATM fees

American Savings Bank said it is waiving ATM fees and allowing customers to withdraw cash and make a balance inquiry from any ATM across the state through June without charges from ASB.
The state’s third-largest bank also has set up a website dedicated to the SBA Paycheck Protection Program. It is asbhawaii.com/business/sba-ppp. The website includes a checklist, worksheet and dedicated email for applications.
