Bank of Hawaii accepting small-business loan applications from existing customers

Bank of Hawaii said that given the volume of Small Business Administration applications for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program that it is currently accepting applications from existing customers.
The bank’s dedicated webpage on the CARES Act – boh.com/ppp – includes an online loan application to help streamline the process, as well as program eligibility, requirements, instructions, frequently asked questions, and additional resources.
