Coast Guard and Air Force aid FEMA to deliver PPE to medical responders in American Samoa

The Coast Guard and Air Force worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) Wednesday to medical responders in American Samoa.

FEMA contacted the Coast Guard on March 27 of the need and worked to expedite the timely delivery, the Coast Guard Capt. Craig O’Brien.

The Air Force, using a C-17 Globemaster airplane, transported the supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile to Hickam Airfield.

On Wednesday, a Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane from Air Station Barbers Point on Oahu delivered a pallet of supplies to the main airport in Tafuna on the island of Tutuila.

The services continue to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local health officials and are ready to respond to emergency needs throughout the region, the Coast Guard said in its news release.

Similar deliveries may soon take place to assist others in the region.