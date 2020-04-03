comscore Man, 44, arrested after he allegedly chokes wife in Mililani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 44, arrested after he allegedly chokes wife in Mililani

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police arrested a 44-year-old man after he allegedly choked his wife in Mililani.

Police said the suspect and victim, 36, were involved in an argument at about 2 a.m. today. He then allegedly assaulted and choked her.

Police were called and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member.

