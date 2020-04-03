March of Dimes launches virtual campaign to support moms, babies during COVID-19 pandemic

March of Dimes launched Step Up!, a new virtual campaign today to help support moms and babies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This new fundraiser will replace this year’s March of Dimes’ annual in-person March for Babies events that have been ongoing for the past 50 years.

March of Dimes encourages supporters to join Step Up! by taking a virtual walk safely from home because of social distancing and stay-in-place orders.

“This will support moms and babies during their greatest time of need,” the organization said in a news release.

“Expecting mothers can’t pause pregnancy,” Dr. Rahul Gupta, senior vice president and chief medical and health officer at March of Dimes.

“There is an urgent need, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to support families with a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit and ensure that moms-to-be have the latest health information to protect themselves and their infants.”

Participants may register at marchforbabies.org.

The virtual march begins across the country with participants tracking their steps with smart phones or fitness watches and collecting donations for their steps.

Track steps with Charity Miles mobile app. The march ends May 15 with a celebration.