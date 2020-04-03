Hawaii car dealerships get OK to sell online during coronavirus shutdown

Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed an order Thursday that allows car dealerships to sell vehicles on a strictly online basis. The dealerships will be able to continue sales as long as each step of the transaction is conducted online and the car is then delivered to the customer’s home. This is effective from 4:30 p.m. today through 4:30 p.m. April 30.

“We realize that transportation is an essential function during this time,” Caldwell said. “If someone’s car breaks down, it might cost too much to fix, and they should be able to purchase a new form of transportation so that they can purchase groceries and perform other essential functions.”