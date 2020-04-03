comscore Los Angeles real estate firm plans to buy Meadow Gold Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Los Angeles real estate firm plans to buy Meadow Gold Hawaii

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:59 p.m.

A Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm plans to buy Hawaii’s largest milk processor, Meadow Gold Hawaii, from its parent company undergoing bankruptcy restructuring. Read more

Previous Story
Female Hawaiian monk seal dies after battling illness spread by cat feces

Scroll Up