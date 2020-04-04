Few passengers are coming to Hawaii amid coronavirus lockdown

Nearly 1,400 visitors have come to Hawaii’s airports on trans-Pacific flights since the state implemented strict COVID-19 containment measures.

Gov. David Ige instituted a 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for all arriving trans-Pacific passengers on March 26. That quarantine was expanded to include interisland travelers on Wednesday. A count of interisland passengers is not yet available.

Violations of the quarantine mandate could result in a misdemeanor with fines up to $5,000 and/or up to one year in prison, or both.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported today that Friday’s trans-Pacific passenger count was 628, including, including 94 visitors and 239 residents. The count also included 155 airline crew members, 71 transit passengers and 69 intended new residents for Oahu and two for Kona.

On Friday, only 22 trans-Pacific flights came to the Hawaiian islands.

Since March 26, only 1,370 visitors have come into the state on trans-Pacific flights.

Normally, at this time of year, roughly 240,000 visitors would have come during the same period. In March 2019, average daily passenger counts were above 30,000.

In March 2019, HTA reported that there was an average of 253,498 visitors statewide on any given day. That same month, some 939,064 visitors visited the Hawaiian islands and 927,246 came by air.