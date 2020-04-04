Hawaii health officials report 4th death from coronavirus as state’s confirmed cases rise to 351

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported an East Oahu man in his 60s was the fourth person in the state to die from coronavirus.

“The individual passed this morning, and based on preliminary information, had traveled and had been hospitalized,” said Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center spokesman Dan Dennison in a news release today. “The Department of Health offers its deep condolences to the family and friends of the individual at this difficult and sad time.”

Health officials said the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 351, up 32 from Friday. Two minors are among the new cases. All four Hawaii deaths have occurred on Oahu.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the four people whose lives were tragically cut short by this terrible disease,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell in a Facebook post following the announcement. “By staying home, wearing a mask, and keeping our social distance, we can help reduce the number of deaths in Honolulu. We all have to do our part to keep our families, especially our kūpuna, safe during this pandemic.”

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 19 have required hospitalizations, with 1 new case reported today, officials said.

Today’s statewide total includes 266 cases on Oahu, 38 in Maui County, 22 on Hawaii island, and 15 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The statewide total also includes two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Eight cases in the statewide total are pending identification of county.

In all, state officials today reported 29 new cases on Oahu, two on Hawaii island, two on Maui County and two new cases on Kauai County. Health officials say that the sum of changes by county may be “larger than the number of statewide newly reported cases because of previously reported pending cases being reclassified to county totals as more information is collected.”

A total of 82 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting four new recoveries today.

The Hawaii Joint COVID-19 Information Center said that of the 12,962 coronavirus tests so far conducted by state and clinical laboratories in the islands, a total 349, or 2.7%, have been positive. (That number does not include the two Hawaii residents living outside the state who are also counted in Hawaii’s total of 351.)

Meanwhile, the Air Force said today that an active-duty military member assigned to Pacific Air Forces headquarters in Hawaii tested positive for COVID-19.