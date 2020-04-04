Big Island duo charged after being found in stolen vehicle at gas pump

A Hilo woman was charged with operating a stolen vehicle after she and a passenger were found using it at a fuel pump.
Hawaii island police on Thursday arrested Donna Tyau Rasay, 34, and Devin Lloyd Saragosa-Taoy, 28, who were seated in the stolen vehicle at a Pahoa fuel pump. Police saw the vehicle and found that it had been reported stolen on March 7 in a burglary on Paradise Ala Kai Drive in Hawaiian Paradise Park.
Rasay was seated in the driver’s seat and was arrested for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and three outstanding bench warrants, and she is currently in police custody in lieu of a $5,000 bail.
Saragosa-Taoy, of Keaau, was arrested for an outstanding bench warrant.
Both were taken to the Hilo Police station after being arrested. The stolen vehicle was recovered as evidence and also was towed to the station. Police recovered two glass smoking pipes with residue in the vehicle.
Rasay’s initial court appearance is on Monday at Hilo District Court.
