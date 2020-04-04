Column: Ua nani ke ānuenue

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In celebration of the birthday of Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole, many Hawaiian organizations are creating new industrious programs to educate, empower and feed their communities. Read more

Welina ke aloha e oæu mau hoa! He nui nä mea e uluhua ai käkou i këia wä e laha nei ka maæi COVID-19. He kamahoi æiæo nö naæe ka nohona. He alamimo naæe nä kapuaæi o nä kini maka lehua o nä Hawaiæi i ka hoæokumu æana i kauwahi papahana e æimi naæauao ai ma ka hale. I këlä pule aku nei, hoæomanaæo æia akula ka lä hänau o Jonah Kühiö Kalanianaæole, ke aliæi makaæäinana. Kau aæela ka manaæo i kona æano naæau palupalu a piha aloha no ka poæe Hawaiæi. Hoæomaka akula æo ia i nä papahana e paipai ana i ke ola maikaæi o ka lähui no nä hanauna e hiki mai ana. Ke holomua æia nei kona hoæoilina ma o ka mälama æana i ka lähui i ia wä, mai kekahi kapa a i kekahi kapa o ka paeæäina, a ma waho aku nö hoæi.

I këlä pule i kaæa hope aku nei, æikea ka hoæokumu æia æana o nä papahana luaæehu e aæo ana i nä æike Hawaiæi ma o ka pünaewele. æO ke kilo makani hoæi, ke mele, ka hakulau kiæina aæo pünaewele, a me ka höæeuæeu haumäna ma o ka pünaewele kekahi o nä kumuhana e aæo æia nei ma o “Lei Änuenue”, he papahana pünaewele e mälama æia nei ma lalo o ka malu o Kanaeokana a me Kamakaküokalani, Hälau æIke Hawaiæi. I këlä me këia lä, mälama æia nä papa kamaæilio a höæikeæike hoæi ma o ka polokalamu Zoom e kaulana nei i këia wä. æElua papa o këlä me këia lä, ma ka hola æeiwa kakahiaka a me ka hola æelua æauinalä. He mau papa manuahi ia e nanea ai ka nohona kiæinoho o këia au!

Aia nö i Käneæohe, i ka pipiæo mai o ke änuenue, kekahi papahana hou aku e mau ai i ke aho o ka poæe Hawaiæi. E like me ka hana poæokela a ke aliæi Kühiö, pëlä pü ka hänai æana a ka Hale Kealoha i ke kaiäulu. I ka hao æana mai o këia maæi lele hou i ke kaiäulu, kupu maila ka manaæo e hänai aku i ka lehulehu ma o ke küæai æana aku i mau æaina ahiahi no nä æohana i mea e piha ai ka lua o ka inaina, a me ka hoæomäkaukau pä meaæai no nä küpuna i këlä me këia lä o ka pule. æO ka hoæomaka koke akula nö ia o läkou e kuhi aku i nä küpuna e hänai aku ai a me nä känaka e makemake ana e käkoæo i ka hänai manawaleæa æana iä läkou. A mäkaukau nä pä meaæai o ka pule, lawelawe æia aku e nä käkoæo i nä küpuna o ke kaiäulu, a æo kekahi, kiæi æia e nä hoaæäina o laila. He hana këia na ka waipahë a puæuwai hämama hoæi o ia æaoæao Koæolau, a ua piha nö hoæi nä æöpü i ka æai a me ke aloha!

E nä hoa makamaka, ke mau nei ka hie o Hawaiæi i nä welo o këia paeæäina. Ke æike nei au i ka holomua o ko käkou mau hoæoilina Hawaiæi e like me ko ke aliæi Kühiö höæike æana mai ma nä papahana luaæehu pünaewele aæo like æole a me ka liuliu o ka æöiwi e kiaæi ai i ke ewe, ke one hänau o nä küpuna. Aia nö ma ka mälama æana i ke kaiäulu e ola ai ka nohona æohana Hawaiæi ma nä hale a pau o Hawaiæi nei. Hü mai ka haæaheo a me ka mahalo iä æoukou a pau i ka hoæolale mai iä käkou e holomua!

