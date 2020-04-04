Editorial: Beware of scammers; don’t reveal personal info

As if these times of the novel coronavirus were not fraught enough with peril, now comes a host of man-made malignancies: the scams. From computer viruses to utility-payment threats, many bad actors are out there trying to take advantage of the situation, and of you. Do not let them.

The best defense is to stay aware — and to not reveal any personal information to anyone you had not initiated contact with. Today’s scammers are very sophisticated, so always make sure that people and entities with whom you communicate are legitimate.

The state Attorney General’s Office, the FBI, the IRS, AARP and public utilities are among those issuing helpful warnings about scams making the rounds, such as digital-hacking schemes, telephone and text messaging scams, bogus product offers, and phony charity donation requests.

>> Federal stimulus payment scam. Beware any communication from those claiming to be from the government with a stimulus check for you; do not respond. These scammers ask for your bank account information, Social Security number or credit card information. Hang up. Know that the IRS will direct-deposit your payment into your account provided on your latest tax return (or, alternatively, send you a check). For more, see www.irs.gov/coronavirus.

>> Cyber scams. Be wary of emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other health-care organizations, offering to share information about the virus. Fake websites give misinformation or try to gain consumers’ personal information or finances in exchange for pandemic updates or help.

>> Telephone/texting scams. With so many people now teleworking from home, scammers are using text messages, hyperlinks and interactive sites to install malware on mobile electronic devices, increasing your risk for identity theft and financial exploitation.

>> Fake products. Ignore offers for COVID-19 vaccinations and home test kits; currently, these have yet to be federally approved to be distributed to consumers. But scammers are setting up websites to sell bogus coronavirus products — from face masks to vaccines to cure-alls — and to use fake emails and the like to get payment or sensitive personal information.

Information technology has been a great enabler of people to work from home in these difficult times. Unfortunately, IT also has enabled ever more scammers trying to take your money. Hold tight, and stay alert.