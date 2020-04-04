comscore Graduate says in civil lawsuit that 3 abused him sexually while at Kamehameha Schools | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Graduate says in civil lawsuit that 3 abused him sexually while at Kamehameha Schools

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Daniel K. Kaohimaunu, now 52, said he was abused as a minor by Kamehameha Schools staff in the 1970s.

Attorneys for a man who says he was sexually abused at Kamehameha Schools filed a civil suit Friday against the school and three individuals, including two former employees. Read more

