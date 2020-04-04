Graduate says in civil lawsuit that 3 abused him sexually while at Kamehameha Schools
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:26 p.m.
-
COURTESY PHOTO
Daniel K. Kaohimaunu, now 52, said he was abused as a minor by Kamehameha Schools staff in the 1970s.
