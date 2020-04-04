Sports Rainbow Wahine volleyball team signs Siena Springborn By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team announced the signing of Siena Springborn on Friday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Watch a short ad to read this story for free Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team announced the signing of Siena Springborn on Friday. Springborn, who stands 6 feet tall, was a three-year letter winner and two-time all-league first-teamer for Newport Harbor (Calif.) and was a captain for the Sailors last year. Previous Story Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association suspends season over coronavirus concerns