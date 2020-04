Rainbow Wahine volleyball team signs Siena Springborn

Springborn, who stands 6 feet tall, was a three-year letter winner and two-time all-league first-teamer for Newport Harbor (Calif.) and was a captain for the Sailors last year.

The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team announced the signing of Siena Springborn on Friday. Read more

×

Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy and our Terms of Service