Rainbow Wahine volleyball team signs Siena Springborn

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team announced the signing of Siena Springborn on Friday. Read more

The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team announced the signing of Siena Springborn on Friday.

Springborn, who stands 6 feet tall, was a three-year letter winner and two-time all-league first-teamer for Newport Harbor (Calif.) and was a captain for the Sailors last year.