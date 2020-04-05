Hawaii confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 371, officials say

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 371, up 20 from Saturday.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 21 have required hospitalizations, with 2 new cases reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at 4, unchanged from Saturday.

Today’s statewide total includes 281 cases on Oahu, 43 in Maui County, 22 on Hawaii island, and 16 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The statewide total also includes 2 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

7 cases in the statewide total are pending identification of county.

In all, state officials today reported 15 new cases on Oahu, 5 in Maui County and 1 new case on Kauai. Health officials say that the sum of changes by county may be “larger than the number of statewide newly reported cases because of previously reported pending cases being reclassified to county totals as more information is collected.”

A total 85 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting 3 new recoveries today.

———

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.