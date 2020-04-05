comscore Wong’s Drapery Shoppe shares 73 years of memories | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Wong’s Drapery Shoppe shares 73 years of memories

  By Pat Gee
    Walking into Wong's Drapery on South Beretania Street is like stepping back decades in time with pictures and memorabilia displayed amid the merchandise.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Owner Melvin Wong of Wong’s Drapery Shoppe stands next to a Wong’s aloha shirt worn by Joe DiMaggio.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The walls of Wong’s Drapery Shoppe are filled with momentos from the company’s major milestones.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Wong’s Drapery features a variety of fabrics for custom and ready-made drapes.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Pictured in a family photo from 1921 are Melvin Wong’s grandparents, Wong Inn and wife Mew Kung Choy, with children Marion Wong, left, Richard Wong (Melvin’s father), and standing, Mun Charn.

When you walk into Wong’s Drapery Shoppe on South ­Beretania Street, it’s like stepping back decades in time with old family pictures and memorabilia displayed amid the merchandise. Read more

