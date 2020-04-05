Hawaii News HECO to host virtual meetings; Makawao roadwork to begin By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaiian Electric will host virtual community meetings to seek public input on the utility’s five proposed battery energy storage systems, including one at Waena in Central Maui. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Watch a short ad to read this story for free Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. HECO to host virtual meetings Hawaiian Electric will host virtual community meetings to seek public input on the utility’s five proposed battery energy storage systems, including one at Waena in Central Maui. The projects made the first round of the company’s request for proposals for renewable energy and grid services that was issued in August. The Maui meeting will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Akaku Community TV Channel 54, with a presentation on the project followed by live interaction between audiences and a host. Viewers can email questions to mauibess@hawaiianelectric.com and receive live responses during the program. The proposed Waena project is a 40-megawatt, 160-megawatt-hour BESS on 65 acres near the Central Maui landfill. The project will allow the utility to retire its Kahului Power Plant in 2024. Comments on the proposed Maui BESS are being accepted through May 8. For more information, visit hawaiianelectric.com/selfbuildprojects. Makawao roadwork to begin A roadway preservation project will disrupt traffic on Makawao Avenue beginning Wednesday. The project will require partial roadway closures from Apana to Makani roads, with a single lane open and alternating traffic flow allowed through the work area, according to the Department of Public Works. Work is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, except holidays. Residents should park outside of work areas; driveway access may be limited for as long as 30 minutes during working hours. The project is expected to be completed April 22. Previous Story 1 dead in H-2 accident, all southbound lanes closed between Ka Uka and Waianae exit