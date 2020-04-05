HECO to host virtual meetings; Makawao roadwork to begin

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Electric will host virtual community meetings to seek public input on the utility’s five proposed battery energy storage systems, including one at Waena in Central Maui. The projects made the first round of the company’s request for proposals for renewable energy and grid services that was issued in August.

The Maui meeting will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Akaku Community TV Channel 54, with a presentation on the project followed by live interaction between audiences and a host. Viewers can email questions to mauibess@hawaiianelectric.com and receive live responses during the program.

The proposed Waena project is a 40-megawatt, 160-megawatt-hour BESS on 65 acres near the Central Maui landfill. The project will allow the utility to retire its Kahului Power Plant in 2024. Comments on the proposed Maui BESS are being accepted through May 8.

For more information, visit hawaiianelectric.com/selfbuildprojects.

Makawao roadwork to begin

A roadway preservation project will disrupt traffic on Makawao Avenue beginning Wednesday. The project will require partial roadway closures from Apana to Makani roads, with a single lane open and alternating traffic flow allowed through the work area, according to the Department of Public Works.

Work is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, except holidays. Residents should park outside of work areas; driveway access may be limited for as long as 30 minutes during working hours. The project is expected to be completed April 22.