Maui sports: Ocean activities, hunting, high school scholarships

True ocean recreation still allowed at beaches

For many on Maui, going to the beach is an essential activity for mental and physical wellness.

In recognition of that fact, the county has clarified what is allowed at beaches under the Public Health Emergency Rules put into effect to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.

“The ocean should only be accessed for essential activities, such as physical exercise,” said Mayor Michael Victorino in a news release. “This includes swimming, surfing, single-person paddling canoe and stand-up paddle board, as well as fishing and spearfishing for food — as long as social distancing is practiced.”

Although some might debate the point, the mayor said it is not essential to sunbathe or “lounge around in the sand” — and that means no reading or meditation, either. Both those activities can be done safely at home.

“We are facing difficult times but I want to encourage the public to think about how we can help each other, rather than how to bend the rules,” Victorino said.

Lanai’s axis deer hunting season canceled for now

Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have led the state Division of Forestry and Wildlife to cancel the 2020 deer rifle season in the Lanai Cooperative Game Management Area, which was scheduled to run through May 17. A new date for the hunt has not been set, but the division “will make every effort to provide an axis deer hunting opportunity later this year if the risk of spreading the coronavirus is no longer a threat,” according to a news release.

The Lanai deer hunting season attracts hundreds of Hawaii residents and visitors to the island. DOFAW will be collecting input from Lanai residents and hunters on how to proceed from here, the release said. Additional information on available hunting opportunities can be found at dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation.

Menehune Mayhem scholarship deadline extended

Due to the unexpected drastic changes to Maui’s educational system during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation has extended its scholarship application deadline to April 15.

The Walsh foundation, along with the Harbaugh Foundation, is offering two or more $2,500 scholarships to current high school seniors in Maui County who will be attending a college this year.

The Maui big-wave surfer started Menehune Mayhem to support activities and events that encourage island youths to maximize their potential in surfing, fitness and healthy living; cultivate their talents in communication through the arts and academics; and champion Maui’s natural environment.

Applications must include a one-page statement explaining how the applicant has participated in at least two of the three mission statement goals during the 2019-2020 school year. Students who previously submitted applications are allowed to amend their application or submit a new one by the April 15 deadline.

More more information, visit menehunemayhem.org or email menehunemayhem@gmail.com.