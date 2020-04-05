Red Hill church plans to celebrate Holy Week in its parking lot

First Assembly of God Church at Red Hill is planning an Easter Sunday service on April 12 like no other in its 22-year history.

In the era of social distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, church members and others will be required to stay in their vehicles as they wind through a series of stations in the church parking lot.

They will be asked to donate goods for kupuna and health care workers; listen to a pre-recorded worship experience on their FM radios that will be broadcast only through the parking lot; receive communion in the form of individual, pre-packaged juice and cracker containers smaller than a coffee pod; provide offerings of cash, online or via QR code; and receive live prayers over a loud speaker.

At the end of the line, each vehicle will receive a share of 10,000 pounds of frozen Boar’s Head meats that were intended to feed guests at now-closed hotels and restaurants. Instead, those who receive the chicken breasts, pastrami, roast beef, smoked hams and sausages will be asked to distribute them to a kupuna in need.

“It’s unprecedented, unprecedented,” said Klayton Ko, First Assembly’s senior pastor. “But unusual crisis demands unusual action.”

The idea for a drive-thru Easter came to him through prayer last week.

It was the same kind of prayer that inspired Ko and First Assembly of God to create a community of Alaskan-built, igloo- shaped domes in Kahaluu for homeless single mothers that opened just before Christmas in 2018.

At first, Ko feared his only option for Easter this year was to conduct services in the church’s empty, 1,100-seat sanctuary, which he still intends to do for people watching online.

“Easter is our Super Bowl Sunday,” he said. “To not be able to gather is disappointing.”

But then Ko thought of how people could receive prayer — and simultaneously help senior citizens and health care workers — while keeping a safe distance from one another.

“I prayed and asked the Lord how to engage people,” Ko said. “Then the idea came: Stay in your car and worship. … Stay in the car and do something good.”

Pastor Daniel Kaneshiro said, “He prays a lot.”

About 50 to 60 volunteers in masks and gloves, who will have their temperatures checked and be screened for medical issues, will help people navigate through the parking lot in their vehicles.

Those who show up will be asked to donate toilet paper, canned goods, hand sanitizer, masks, wipes, canned goods and rice, which will later be sorted and distributed to kupuna and health care workers.

Ko and his fellow pastors were still figuring out the logistics of something they’ve never attempted before, such as how to get all of the donated items to the intended recipients.

“Collecting is one job,” Ko said. “Distribution is another.”

Then he added, “Heaven’s got a supply of hope and faith.”

The idea to save Easter Sunday at First Assembly of God has inspired Ko’s fellow pastors.

“We can bring hope,” said Pastor Andrew Yasuhara.

Pastor Fred Harris called the church’s plans “very special in the times we’re in.”

“It’s just great to give back to the community — and to give hope,” said Pastor Frank Toole.

Pastor Josh Ko, Klayton Ko’s son who grew up at First Assembly of God, said his father’s plans show “the message has remained the same. It’s the methods that have to change.”

—

DRIVE-THRU EASTER SUNDAY

>> When: 8 a.m. to noon April 12

>> Where: First Assembly of God, 3400 Moanalua Road

>> What: drive-thru prayer, communion, drop-off of goods and money for kupuna and health care workers