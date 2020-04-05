NFL Draft preview: Defensive tackles play a pivotal role

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Who helped win the game for the Chiefs on defense? Chris Jones, a defensive tackle. Read more

ABOUT THIS SERIES

Pro days have been canceled, pre-draft visits have been shut down, scouts have been told to stay home and watch film. The coronavirus has impacted the world, no doubt. But the NFL Draft will be held on April 23-25. The Star-Advertiser, with input from a long-time NFL scout, will review each position, providing player vitals, along with comments on the top players.

—

Who helped win the game for the Chiefs on defense? Chris Jones, a defensive tackle.

Who forces teams to game plan for him? Aaron Donald of the Rams, another defensive tackle.

What makes the greats like Tom Brady uncomfortable? Inside pressure, usually from a defensive tackle.

Interior D-lineman could be one of the most under-appreciated positions on the defensive side. Statistics don’t usually come their way, instead going to chase linebackers or rush ends. In fact, the leading tackler among interior defensive lineman was Miami’s Davon Godchaux, and his 75 total tackles in 2019 wouldn’t crack the top 80 defensive players in tackles.

So a run-stuffer who turns out to be a two-down player is serviceable. One who can play all three downs is special.

One such three-down lineman this year is Auburn’s Derrick Brown, a Warren Sapp-type who can bull rush a quarterback from the inside by using his quickness (5.16 in the 40) and size (326 pounds).

“Derrick Brown is just excellent,” said an NFL scout who was interviewed for this draft series on the condition that his name not be used. “He’s quick. He’s strong. He’s active. He’s the package.”

The others who rank below Brown might fall into the run-stuffer role, such as South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw, TCU’s Ross Blacklock and Utah’s Leki Fotu.

NFL Draft Positional Preview by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd