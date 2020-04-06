Bank of Hawaii donates $3 million to fund addressing impacts of coronavirus

Bank of Hawaii Foundation announced today it will be donating $3 million to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Hawaii Resilience Fund to address the growing social and economic impacts of COVID-19 in Hawaii.

It is, to date, the largest corporate donation to HCF’s fund, which was established by the foundation and the Omidyar ‘Ohana Fund.

A total of $1 million will go toward addressing the health and safety of the community through initiatives such as providing necessary medical equipment for health care professionals across the state. Another $1 million will go toward feeding and nourishing the community by supporting local feeding programs and statewide food banks.

Last, but not least, another $1 million has been set aside to enable economic revitalization efforts by creating access to affordable capital for small businesses and nonprofits, for instance, or low-cost loans for struggling families that fall under the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) category.

“As this pandemic continues, Bank of Hawaii remains fully committed to being part of the solution in addressing the immediate as well as long-term needs of our community,” said Peter S. Ho, chairman, president and CEO of Bank of Hawaii in a news release. “We hope this donation to HCF’s Hawaiʻi Resilience Fund will make a significant impact by allowing us to help our community in the broadest way possible.”