California gets widespread rain, snow from spring storm

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 6:22 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS A car on the northbound Harbor Freeway (I-110) in downtown Los Angeles plows through deep water during a torrential downpour today. Snow and rain fell on California as spring delivered the kind of stormy weather that was missing most of the winter. Numerous spinouts were reported on Los Angeles-area freeways, and there were scattered reports of roadway flooding and canyon road rockfalls.

