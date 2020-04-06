Kauai under flood advisory as heavy rains expected statewide through Tuesday

A flood advisory remains in place for the island of Kauai through 11:30 a.m. today due to heavy rains moving in from the east, and as forecasters warn of heavy downpours and a possible thunderstorms for the state through Tuesday.

At 8:24 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain along the southwest shore of Kauai from Poipu to Kekaha moving quickly to the east. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour. Officials warn of localized ponding and reduced visibility.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Lihue, Mana, Wailua, Hanapepe, Omao, North Fork Wailua Trails, Koloa, Kekaha, Lawai, Wailua Homesteads, Kalaheo and Waimea.

Forecasters say winds will remain light through the week, while a weakening frontal boundary moving into the isles will bring some locally heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms today through Tuesday.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs from 82 to 87 degrees Fahrenheit and variable winds up to 15 mph. Showers are likely for all isles, with locally heavy rainfall and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

On the surf front, a new, long-period, west-northwest swell will slowly fill in today, followed by reinforcing northwest swells on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Surf along north facing shores at 3 to 6 feet this morning will rise 5 to 8 feet in the afternoon and hold through Tuesday. Surf along west facing shores at 2 to 4 feet this morning will rise to 4 to 6 feet in the afternoon and hold through Tuesday.

Surf along south facing shores at 2 to 4 feet today should rise to 3 to 5 feet Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to the lack of trade winds at 1 to 3 feet through Tuesday.

The scattered showers will continue across the state through the remainder of the week, forecasters said, as the frontal boundary slowly dissipates.