Maui County records its first coronavirus death, says Mayor Victorino

Maui County has had its first COVID-19 related death, according to Mayor Michael Victorino, who expressed his condolences this morning.

The Maui County death was confirmed by the Hawaii Department of Health. The person was an older male resident with underlying health conditions, according to health officials. No other details about the man were immediately released.

This is the first reported Hawaii coronavirus death outside Oahu, which has seen four fatalities from the disease as of Sunday.

“My heart is heavy with this tragic news,” Victorino said in a news release. “Mrs. Victorino and I offer our deepest condolences to this individual’s family and know that our community will also offer support and love during this difficult time.”

“We want to express our deepest condolences to this individual’s family and friends,” said Mike Rembis, Chief Executive Officer of Maui Health. “We ask our community to continue to rally around each other in support, to respect our Mayor’s stay-at-home-orders, and adhere to guidelines for social distancing, hand washing and hygiene. We will continue to do our part and protect our patients and staff.“

On Sunday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 371, with 43 on Maui County.

“Our Maui County ohana is strong and we must support and protect each other,” Victorino said. “Everyone must stay home and only go out in public for essential purposes. Now is not the time for parties and gatherings. If you do have to leave home, make sure you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“We love this community and our county. I will be with all of you every step of the way through this pandemic, but we’re going to need everyone’s help to keep our families and loved ones safe.”