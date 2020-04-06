Police investigate Kaimuki robbery that injured employee

Honolulu police are investigating a robbery at a hardware store in Kaimuki.
Police said a male suspect entered the store at about 4:40 p.m. Sunday and removed merchandise from the establishment and left without paying for the items.
A 31-year-old employee then confronted the suspect near the suspect’s vehicle.
Police said the suspect’s driver’s door was open and a shopping cart was next to it when the perpetrator reversed his vehicle, causing the shopping cart to hit the employee.
The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect fled the scene.
There are no arrests at this time.
