Police investigate Kaimuki robbery that injured employee

Honolulu police are investigating a robbery at a hardware store in Kaimuki.

Police said a male suspect entered the store at about 4:40 p.m. Sunday and removed merchandise from the establishment and left without paying for the items.

A 31-year-old employee then confronted the suspect near the suspect’s vehicle.

Police said the suspect’s driver’s door was open and a shopping cart was next to it when the perpetrator reversed his vehicle, causing the shopping cart to hit the employee.

The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect fled the scene.

There are no arrests at this time.