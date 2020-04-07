Firefighters rescue boy and girl from raging river in Hilo

Hawaii island firefighters rescued a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl found clinging to a rock in the middle of raging river waters in Hilo Monday.
Firefighters responded to a call of two children caught in a flash flood and swept away in the Wailuku River at about 5:20 p.m., according to a Hawaii County Fire Department news release.
A rescue helicopter equipped with a Billy Pugh net lowered a firefighter to the children and rescued them from the swift waters.
They were taken to Hilo Medical Center in stable condition.
