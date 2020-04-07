Maui police to use drones to remind people of stay-at-home orders

Maui police will begin using drones outfitted with loud speakers to remind people about the state and county stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus outbreak, the Maui Police Department said.

Officers will continue to educate, warn, cite, and arrest residents and visitors who violate the stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. David Ige and Maui Mayor Mike Victorino. Both orders are in effect until April 30.

Maui police are already patrolling beaches on foot and by all-terrain vehicles and will add the drones to their arsenal to remind people about the stay-at-home orders.

“Please do your part, stop the spread,” police said.