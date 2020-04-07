WATCH LIVE: DLIR Director Scott Murakami takes your unemployment questions on the COVID-19 Care Conversation

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Scott Murakami joins us today for a livestream video at 10:30 a.m. to take your unemployment questions on the COVID-19 Care Conversation.

Watch here and ask questions through our Facebook page.

——

Join COVID-19 Care Conversation, live every day at 10:30 a.m. Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji will discuss the latest news, resources and community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.