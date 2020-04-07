Barfly: Take happy hour home with this list of to-go drink offerings

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

As of early April, more Oahu bars and breweries offering drinks to-go for customers affected by the coronavirus crisis.

This list will be updated; send information to jason@staradvertiser.com. Click here for more about to-go drinks in Honolulu.

BEER LAB HI

1010 University Ave.

94-515 Ukee St. #310

Open noon to 7 p.m. daily

888-0913, 517-3128

beerlabhi.com

>> All growler and crowlers are buy one, get another 50% off

>> Pre-order crowler service available online (ready in 1 hour)

BUZZ’S ORIGINAL STEAK HOUSE

413 Kawailoa Rd.

Open noon to 6 p.m. daily

261-4661, facebook.com/buzzsoriginalsteakhouse

>> 2 BFRD cocktails for $20

>> 50% off select bottles of wine

CAFE DUCK BUTT

901 Kawaiahao St.

Open 3 to 9 p.m. daily

593-1880, instagram.com/cafeduckbutt

>> $20 soju cocktails (4 for $60, 6 for $85; $5 discount on next visit when returning carafes)

THE DALEY

1110 Nuuanu Ave.

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and Mondays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

toasttab.com/the-daley

>> $15 bottles of wine

>> $5 beers (Maui Bikini Blonde, Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, Tecate)

>> 1-liter margaritas to-go, $32

>> Note: The Daley shares a liquor license with Encore Saloon, so opened bottles from that bar are available for purchase as well.

ISLAND VINTAGE WINE BAR

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center (pickup via Island Vintage Coffee, curbside pickup at Cheesecake Factory)

Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

799-9463 (text), 926-5662 (voice)

instagram.com/islandvintagewinebar

>> 50% off bottles of wine with purchase of cheese or charcuterie

>> Bring-your-own growler fills: $6 (20 oz.), $8 (25 oz.), $10 (40 oz.) and $12 (64 oz.)

MOANI ISLAND BISTRO & BAR

Ka Makana Alii

Open 3 to 9 p.m. daily

670-2638

themoanihawaii.com

>> 32-ounce to-go cocktails, $25

>> 32-ounce to-go draft beer, $10

STEWBUM & STONEWALL BREWING CO.

96 N. King St.

Open 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays

376-8939

stewbumandstonewall.hrpos.heartland.us

>> 20 taps featuring mostly local beers, starting at $16 per 64-ounce growler fill

>> New growlers available for purchase, or bring-your-own