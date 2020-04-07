Barfly: Take happy hour home with this list of to-go drink offerings

As of early April, more Oahu bars and breweries offering drinks to-go for customers affected by the coronavirus crisis.
This list will be updated; send information to jason@staradvertiser.com. Click here for more about to-go drinks in Honolulu.
BEER LAB HI
1010 University Ave.
94-515 Ukee St. #310
Open noon to 7 p.m. daily
888-0913, 517-3128
>> All growler and crowlers are buy one, get another 50% off
>> Pre-order crowler service available online (ready in 1 hour)
BUZZ’S ORIGINAL STEAK HOUSE
413 Kawailoa Rd.
Open noon to 6 p.m. daily
261-4661, facebook.com/buzzsoriginalsteakhouse
>> 2 BFRD cocktails for $20
>> 50% off select bottles of wine
CAFE DUCK BUTT
901 Kawaiahao St.
Open 3 to 9 p.m. daily
593-1880, instagram.com/cafeduckbutt
>> $20 soju cocktails (4 for $60, 6 for $85; $5 discount on next visit when returning carafes)
THE DALEY
1110 Nuuanu Ave.
Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and Mondays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
>> $15 bottles of wine
>> $5 beers (Maui Bikini Blonde, Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, Tecate)
>> 1-liter margaritas to-go, $32
>> Note: The Daley shares a liquor license with Encore Saloon, so opened bottles from that bar are available for purchase as well.
ISLAND VINTAGE WINE BAR
Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center (pickup via Island Vintage Coffee, curbside pickup at Cheesecake Factory)
Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
799-9463 (text), 926-5662 (voice)
instagram.com/islandvintagewinebar
>> 50% off bottles of wine with purchase of cheese or charcuterie
>> Bring-your-own growler fills: $6 (20 oz.), $8 (25 oz.), $10 (40 oz.) and $12 (64 oz.)
MOANI ISLAND BISTRO & BAR
Ka Makana Alii
Open 3 to 9 p.m. daily
670-2638
>> 32-ounce to-go cocktails, $25
>> 32-ounce to-go draft beer, $10
STEWBUM & STONEWALL BREWING CO.
96 N. King St.
Open 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays
376-8939
stewbumandstonewall.hrpos.heartland.us
>> 20 taps featuring mostly local beers, starting at $16 per 64-ounce growler fill
>> New growlers available for purchase, or bring-your-own
