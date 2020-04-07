VOLLEYBALL

Big West Men’s Volleyball

All-Conference Team

Coach of the Year—Rick McLaughlin, UC Santa Barbara.

Player of the Year—Rado Parapunov, Hawaii.

Co-Freshmen of the year—Mason Briggs, Long Beach State, Kyle Hobus, Cal State Northridge.

First team

Player, School, Ht., Yr. Pos.

Simon Andersen, LBSU, 6-8, Jr., MB

Colton Cowell, Hawaii, 6-1, Sr., OH

Randy DeWeese, UCSB, 6-6, Sr., Opp.

Patrick Gasman, Hawaii, 6-10, Sr., MB

Kyle McGauley, UCSD ,6-4, Jr., OH

Casey McGarry, UCSB, 6-0, Sr., Setter

Rado Parapunov, Hawaii, 6-9, Sr., Opp.

Carlos Rivera, LBSU, 6-3, Jr., Setter

Keenan Sanders, UCSB, 6-6, Sr., MB

Joel Schneidmiller, UC Irvine, 6-6, Jr., OH

Scott Stadick, UC Irvine, 7-0, Sr., MB

Connor Walbrecht, UCSD, 6-4, Sr., Setter

Daniel Wetter, CSUN, 6-5, Soph., MB

Gage Worsley, Hawaii, 6-1, Jr., Libero

Honorable mention

Mason Briggs, LBSU, 6-0, Fr., Libero

Wyatt Harrison, UCSD, 6-5, Jr., OH

Kyle Hobus, CSUN, 6-7, Fr., OH

Roy McFarland, UCSB, 6-4, Sr., OH

Spencer Olivier, LBSU, 6-6, Soph., OH

Maciej Ptaszynski, CSUN, 6-6, Jr., OH

All-Freshman team

Mason Briggs, LBSU, 6-0, Libero

Chaz Galloway, Hawaii, 6-3, OH

Kyle Hobus, CSUN, 6-7, OH

Brett Sheward, Hawaii, 6-2, S/Libero

Akhil Tangutur, UC Irvine, 6-2, OH

Patrick Vorenkamp, UC Irvine, 6-6, Setter

Guilherme Voss, Hawaii, 6-7, MB