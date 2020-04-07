VOLLEYBALL
Big West Men’s Volleyball
All-Conference Team
Coach of the Year—Rick McLaughlin, UC Santa Barbara.
Player of the Year—Rado Parapunov, Hawaii.
Co-Freshmen of the year—Mason Briggs, Long Beach State, Kyle Hobus, Cal State Northridge.
First team
Player, School, Ht., Yr. Pos.
Simon Andersen, LBSU, 6-8, Jr., MB
Colton Cowell, Hawaii, 6-1, Sr., OH
Randy DeWeese, UCSB, 6-6, Sr., Opp.
Patrick Gasman, Hawaii, 6-10, Sr., MB
Kyle McGauley, UCSD ,6-4, Jr., OH
Casey McGarry, UCSB, 6-0, Sr., Setter
Rado Parapunov, Hawaii, 6-9, Sr., Opp.
Carlos Rivera, LBSU, 6-3, Jr., Setter
Keenan Sanders, UCSB, 6-6, Sr., MB
Joel Schneidmiller, UC Irvine, 6-6, Jr., OH
Scott Stadick, UC Irvine, 7-0, Sr., MB
Connor Walbrecht, UCSD, 6-4, Sr., Setter
Daniel Wetter, CSUN, 6-5, Soph., MB
Gage Worsley, Hawaii, 6-1, Jr., Libero
Honorable mention
Mason Briggs, LBSU, 6-0, Fr., Libero
Wyatt Harrison, UCSD, 6-5, Jr., OH
Kyle Hobus, CSUN, 6-7, Fr., OH
Roy McFarland, UCSB, 6-4, Sr., OH
Spencer Olivier, LBSU, 6-6, Soph., OH
Maciej Ptaszynski, CSUN, 6-6, Jr., OH
All-Freshman team
Mason Briggs, LBSU, 6-0, Libero
Chaz Galloway, Hawaii, 6-3, OH
Kyle Hobus, CSUN, 6-7, OH
Brett Sheward, Hawaii, 6-2, S/Libero
Akhil Tangutur, UC Irvine, 6-2, OH
Patrick Vorenkamp, UC Irvine, 6-6, Setter
Guilherme Voss, Hawaii, 6-7, MB
