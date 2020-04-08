Honolulu firefighters battling blaze at corner of Pensacola and Lunalilo Streets

Honolulu firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out just before 4:30 p.m. today at the corner of Pensacola and Lunalilo Streets, according to radio communications.
Heavy smoke was seen billowing as the fire engulfed a building in the area. Police have closed Lunalilo and Hassinger Streets due to a fire investigation. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
No other details were immediately available.
——
Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.