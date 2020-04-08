comscore Honolulu firefighters battling blaze at corner of Pensacola and Lunalilo Streets | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu firefighters battling blaze at corner of Pensacola and Lunalilo Streets

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:50 pm
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Smoke billows as Honolulu firefighters work to contain a structure fire in Makiki.

Honolulu firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out just before 4:30 p.m. today at the corner of Pensacola and Lunalilo Streets, according to radio communications.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing as the fire engulfed a building in the area. Police have closed Lunalilo and Hassinger Streets due to a fire investigation. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

No other details were immediately available.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

