Nearly 60 cited on Kauai for coronavirus-related violations

Kauai police have issued nearly 60 misdemeanor citations as of Tuesday afternoon for violations of the county’s COVID-19 9 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew; stay-at-home emergency orders; and the state’s 14-day travel quarantine order.
Anyone who received a citation is required to appear in court. The maximum penalty is a fine of $5,000 and one year in jail.
Most of the citations were for curfew violations. Another 15 people were cited on county beaches for violating COVID-19 emergency orders.
Three people previously were arrested for violating the state’s 14-day quarantine order.
