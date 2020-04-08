Honolulu firefighters douse fire at abandoned home on Pensacola Street

UPDATE 7 p.m.

Honolulu firefighters this evening extinguished fire at Pensacola Street home, which neighbors called a “hoarder” house frequently used by homeless people.

The abandoned single-family home at 1421 Pensacola St. caught fire late this afternoon and possibly damaged a neighboring home.

Carol Lopez, who lives next door, said a neighbor alerted her to the fire at the house, which she said is frequented by homeless people who sometimes do drugs there.

“Last year, about four or five times, I’ve called the fire department because it was on fire,” Lopez said. “They come and put the fire out … but that’s all they did.”

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Jeff Roache said the amount of trash inside the property affected how quickly firefighters were able to control the fire.

“You can’t hit it from distance. You have to go up to it. You have to clear what’s over it to get to the deep-seated fire which is burning underneath,” Roache said. “So you have to remove the top layers, which are extinguished and then get to what’s still burning.”

He said firefighters had to remove heavy and bulky items from the property.

The fire, which began before 4:30 p.m. and sent heavy smoke throughout the area, was under control just after 5 p.m. and declared extinguished at 6:54 p.m., according to HFD.

Previous coverage

Honolulu firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out just before 4:30 p.m. today at the corner of Pensacola and Lunalilo Streets, according to radio communications.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing as the fire engulfed a building in the area. Police have closed Lunalilo and Hassinger Streets due to a fire investigation. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

No other details were immediately available.