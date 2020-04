Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To be a valuable safety, you don’t need to have long arms like an offensive tackle, the space-eating heft of a defensive tackle or big hands like a quarterback.

You just need to make your presence known.

“I look for guys who make plays. I don’t care how the guy works out. Productivity to me is really important,” said an NFL scout who was interviewed for this series on the condition of anonymity.

Indeed, there’s usually no size requirement for a safety.

Tyrann Mathieu, the ringleader of the Chiefs defense, is 5 feet 9 and 190 pounds. Cardinals rising star Budda Baker is 5-10, 194.

If you have the size, then you’re a first-team All-Pro. The Jets’ Jamal Adams is 6-1, 213 and made plays in the backfield, compiling 75 total tackles and 61⁄2 sacks last season. The Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick is 6-1, 207 and made plays on the back end, with five interceptions after having none for the Dolphins the year before.

You might not find an Adams, a Fitzpatrick or a Derwin James (a Chargers star who was injured all last season) in this year’s draft, but you could find another Mathieu or Baker.

Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield Jr. is 5-9 and 203 and is as tough as his father, who was a 14-year pro and a three-time Pro Bowler. Alabama’s Xavier McKinney has adequate size but probably not adequate speed. LSU’s Grant Delpit has all the measurables but might be lacking in open-field tackling.

Two of the better prospects come from small schools — Kyle Dugger of Lenoir-Rhyne (Hickory, N.C.) and Jeremy Chinn of Southern Illinois. Both have a combo of size and speed that the big-school players lack.

So another non-essential at safety this year is a big-school resume.