Ron Lee looking forward to leading Saint Louis football program

Two months after being named the new head coach of the Saint Louis School football team, Ron Lee nearly received his first penalty.

Lee and his 7-year-old grandson were walking in Kapaolono District Park near his Kaimuki home when he was stopped by police officers.

“I got kicked out of the park,” Lee said. “They said you can’t do that. Next time I get fined.”

For Lee, it has been a unique transition after his brother Cal Lee stepped down as Saint Louis’ head coach in February to become the defensive coordinator. Ron Lee’s ascension to head coach was such a seamless transition — the brothers have worked together for four decades at the high school and college levels — that there were no noticeable operational changes.

“There wasn’t a single kid on the team — and this was when school was in session and the change was made — not one kid or one coach said, ‘congratulations,’ ” Lee said, chuckling. “Like nothing transpired. I don’t know what that means. … It’s kind of funny.”

Last month, the school and its athletic facilities were closed through the end of April, with classes moved to on-line instruction because of the pandemic. The likelihood is in-class restrictions will be extended, dooming the chances of the Crusaders conducting their five spring football practices in May.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Lee said. “Right now, I don’t think we’ll have spring ball. If we do, it’ll be very limited.”

Lee, who is not part of the Saint Louis faculty, said he has not been to the football offices in a couple of weeks. He said he has yet to have a team meeting with the players.

“I haven’t even sat down with the coaches,” Lee said. “We normally don’t do much until the middle of April, at the latest, to start talking about spring practice. But because of the situation, I haven’t even talked to any of the coaches for a while.”

There are about 20 assistant coaches, many of whom are volunteers. The large staff accommodates several who have scheduling conflicts because of their day jobs.

Lee said the players are training on their own, and can access online videos for prep work.

The Crusaders, who have won the past four Open Division state championships, are seeking a successor to quarterback Jayden de Laura, the state’s 2019 Offensive Player of the Year who will attend Washington State. Connor Apo, last year’s primary understudy, AJ Bianco and Kekahi Graham are the top candidates. Apo will be a senior. Bianco, who will be a junior, and Graham, who will be a sophomore, already have received college offers.

“They’re all very, very good,” Lee said.