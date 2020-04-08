comscore Ron Lee looking forward to leading Saint Louis football program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ron Lee looking forward to leading Saint Louis football program

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2015 Ron Lee, left, took over as Saint Louis head coach from his brother Cal Lee, who stepped down in February to shift to defensive coordinator.

    DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2015

    Ron Lee, left, took over as Saint Louis head coach from his brother Cal Lee, who stepped down in February to shift to defensive coordinator.

Two months after being named the new head coach of the Saint Louis School football team, Ron Lee nearly received his first penalty. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up