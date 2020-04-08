Ron Lee looking forward to leading Saint Louis football program
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2015
Ron Lee, left, took over as Saint Louis head coach from his brother Cal Lee, who stepped down in February to shift to defensive coordinator.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree